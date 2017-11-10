Gossip: Moyes’ Hammer blow for record signing?

Friday’s football stories claim new West Ham United boss wants to overhaul his squad...

Daily Mirror: New West Ham United manager David Moyes could sell club record signing Marko Arnautovic– and wants to sign Harry Arter, William Carvalho and Lamine Kone.

Le Parisien: Paris St Germain are seeking to make Chelsea boss Antonio Conte their new manager.

RTL: Also at Chelsea, Eden Hazard says it would be a ‘dream’ to work under Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United hope to beat Chelsea and Barcelona to the signing of Brazilian teenager Arthur Melo.

Record: United have agreed a deal for Benfica’s 16-year-old Guinean attacker Umaro Embalo.

Daily Mirror: Juventus are keen on Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Omnisport: Former Gunners camptain Tony Adams says the club should sell Alexis Sanchez as soon as possible.

Daily Mirror: Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff has suggested Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka has agreed a move to the Premier League.