Search

Gossip: Moyes’ Hammer blow for record signing?

West Ham United manager David Moyes
West Ham United manager David Moyes

Friday’s football stories claim new West Ham United boss wants to overhaul his squad...

Daily Mirror: New West Ham United manager David Moyes could sell club record signing Marko Arnautovic– and wants to sign Harry Arter, William Carvalho and Lamine Kone.

Le Parisien: Paris St Germain are seeking to make Chelsea boss Antonio Conte their new manager.

RTL: Also at Chelsea, Eden Hazard says it would be a ‘dream’ to work under Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United hope to beat Chelsea and Barcelona to the signing of Brazilian teenager Arthur Melo.

Record: United have agreed a deal for Benfica’s 16-year-old Guinean attacker Umaro Embalo.

Daily Mirror: Juventus are keen on Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Omnisport: Former Gunners camptain Tony Adams says the club should sell Alexis Sanchez as soon as possible.

Daily Mirror: Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff has suggested Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka has agreed a move to the Premier League.