Gossip: New twist to Sanchez race?

The Sun: Manchester City fear Paris St Germain are now favourites to sign Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

Daily Star: Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says they are no longer interested on one-time target Jonny Evans.

Foot Mercato: Arsenal have made an approach for Marseille’s 19-year-old defender Christopher Roccia.

El Confidencial: Manchester United will miss out on Antoine Griezmann as the Frenchman has decided to stay with Atletico Madrid.

Talksport: United are, however, considering a move for Santos midfielder Lucas Lima, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

The Sun: Juventus chief Beppe Marotta says they will be powerless to prevent Paulo Dybala from joining Barcelona if the striker wants such a move.