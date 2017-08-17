Gossip: No United interest in Rose?

Thursday’s transfer rumours claim England full-back will not be heading to Old Trafford...

Daily Star: Manchester United are no longer interested in Spurs’ Danny Rose.

Daily Mail: Spurs have been outbid by Lyon after offering £9m for midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop.

The Sun: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay with the club amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Daily Mirror: Gabriel is set to leave the Gunners in a £10m move to Valencia.

Daily Mail: Chelsea will offer £25m plus add-ons for Danny Drinkwater but Leicester City want £40m for the midfielder.

The Independent: Manchester United will offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a coaching role as part of their move to re-sign him.

Daily Mirror: Southampton are closing in on a £15.4m move for Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt.