Gossip: PSG won’t give up on Neymar move?

L’Equipe: Paris St Germain remain confident of sealing a £198m deal for Barcelona’s Neymar within the next 15 days.

RAC1: Philippe Coutinho has asked Liverpool to let him leave for Barcelona and has already agreed terms with the La Liga club.

The Independent: Any Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe could see Gareth Bale join Manchester United.

The Times: United boss Jose Mourinho has given a clear hint that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will rejoin the club.

The Independent: Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic still interests United, who believe a fee of more than £40m will persuade the Blues to sell him.

Daily Mirror: Birmingham City are close to signing Stewart Downing.

The Sun: Spurs are chasing Benfica midfielder Ljubomir Fejsa.

Daily Mirror: Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to sign a centre-back and striker in addition to Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Sun: Middlesbrough have bid £7m for West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher.