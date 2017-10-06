Gossip: Saints march in for Walcott?

Friday’s football rumours claim Arsenal forward may rejoin his former club....
Daily Express: Arsenal will sell Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil in January with Walcott expected to rejoin Southampton.
Le Parisien: Paris St Germain will make a summer move for Gunners striker Alexis Sanchez and sell Edinson Cavani.
L’Equipe: Former Chelsea defender Alex has advised PSG forward Lucas Moura to join Arsenal.
Tuttomercatoweb: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, currently on loan at Valencia.
PL Brasil: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar says he would be open to a Stamford Bridge return after joining Shanghai SIPG in January.
Hurriyet: Fenerbahce could make a move for Manchester United defender Daley Blind.
Derniere Heure: Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen said Barcelona refused to let him join Everton over the summer.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.