Gossip: Sanchez fears over City move?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim striker may have to make Bayern Munich move...

Daily Mirror: Alexis Sanchez fears Arsenal will block any move to Manchester City, leaving Bayern Munich as his only option for a move.

Daily Telegraph: The Gunners have been told to pay £48.7m as well as £10.6m in add-ons for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Independent: Philippe Coutinho has described speculation linking him with a move from Liverpool to Barcelona as ‘complicated’.

The Sun: Chelsea could make a £45m move for Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne if they lose Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Sky Sports: Manchester City are set to open talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for Kyle Walker.

Daily Mail: Manchester United have made their opening bid for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Daily Telegraph: Liverpool have turned down Derby County’s £1m offer for defender Andre Wisdom.

Daily Star: Fenerbahce are being linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Daily Mail: Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is an £8.8m target for Real Sociedad.