Gossip: Spurs set for Sanchez signing?

Could Mauricio Pochettino be about to strengthen his Spurs squad?
Friday’s football rumours say Tottenham will swoop for Ajax defender...

Daily Telegraph: Spurs are closing in on the signing of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez.

Daily Mirror: Manchester City are ready to offer £22m for West Brom’s Jonny Evans and almost double his £75,000 a week wages.

Daily Telegraph: Spurs’ Kevin Wimmer is in talks over a £15m move to West Brom.

The Sun: Everton may make a move to try and sign Diego Costa on loan from Chelsea.

Daily Telegraph: Costa has said he will not return to Stamford Bridge as he intends to rejoin Atletico Madrid.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea have had a £63m offer for Alex Sandro rejected by Juventus.

The Sun: Manchester United haven’t given up hope of signing Ivan Perisic despite only offering Inter Milan £39m.