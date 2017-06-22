Search

Gossip: Stamford Bridge stand-off?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could still end up with Diego Costa next season

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could still end up with Diego Costa next season

Thursday’s football gossip claims the rfit could continue between Chelsea’s manager and striker....

Daily Star: Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set to defy boss Antonio Conte and refuse to leave unless he can rejoin Atletico Madrid.

Daily Mail: The Blues are close to signing Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, which could prompt a move to Manchester United for Nemanja Matic.

Diario Gol: Real Madrid are waiting for United to bid for Alvaro Morata before they move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

France Football: Real Sociedad have agreed a £9.7m deal for United winger Adnan Januzaj.

The Sun: Jordan Pickford’s £30m move to Everton means Arsenal have upped their asking price for Wojciech Szczesny to £20m.

Daily Telegraph: Leicester City are planning a £25m move for Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Independent: Spurs want £45m from Manchester City for Kyle Walker.

The Sun: Aston Villa are in pole position to sign free agent John Terry on a deal worth £60,000 a week.