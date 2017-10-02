Gossip: Sticky end for Toffees’ boss Koeman?

Monday’s football gossip leads with managerial speculation at Goodison Park....

The Sun: Everton boss Ronald Koeman is on the verge of being sacked after their home defeat against Burnley.

Daily Star: The Toffees will not renew their interest in Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud during the January transfer window.

Daily Mirror: West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic will be given until the end of the season to prove his worth.

ESPN: Crystal Palace are considering a move for former AC Milan striker Alberto Gilardino, who is now a free agent.

The Sun: Entrepreneur Amanda Staveley witnessed newcastle United’s draw with Liverpool amid speculation she may be involved in a takeover bid at St James’ Park.

Premium Sport: Juventus’ CEO Beppe Marotta said they had a bid rejected for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can over the summer.

Telefoot: Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says this could be his last season with the club.

The Sun: Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue is set to resurrect his career in Cyprus with Turk Ocagi Limassol.