Gossip: Surprise name in the frame for Oldham Athletic?

Friday’s football rumours claim a serial Champions League winner has been to Greater Manchester...

Daily Mirror: Former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf is being considered as the next Oldham Athletic manager.

Daily Telegraph: Carlo Ancelotti wants a return to the Premier League after being sacked as Bayern Munich boss.

Daily Mail: Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is a target for Inter Milan.

Daily Star: Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino says midfielder Moussa Sissoko wanted to leave over the summer.

The Sun: Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has turned down the vacant role at Birmingham City.

Marca: Manchester United can recall loanee Andreas Pereira from Valencia in January according to the Spanish club’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany.

Daily Mirror: Brighton and Hove Albion, Swansea City and Sunderland are keen on West Brom striker Tyler Roberts, currently on loan at Walsall.