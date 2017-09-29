Gossip: Surprise name in the frame for Oldham Athletic?

Friday’s football rumours claim a serial Champions League winner has been to Greater Manchester...
Daily Mirror: Former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf is being considered as the next Oldham Athletic manager.
Daily Telegraph: Carlo Ancelotti wants a return to the Premier League after being sacked as Bayern Munich boss.
Daily Mail: Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is a target for Inter Milan.
Daily Star: Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino says midfielder Moussa Sissoko wanted to leave over the summer.
The Sun: Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has turned down the vacant role at Birmingham City.
Marca: Manchester United can recall loanee Andreas Pereira from Valencia in January according to the Spanish club’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany.
Daily Mirror: Brighton and Hove Albion, Swansea City and Sunderland are keen on West Brom striker Tyler Roberts, currently on loan at Walsall.
