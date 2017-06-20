Gossip: Three-way fight for England star?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Oxlade-Chamberlain is the centre of interest....

Daily Mirror: Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Manchester City in a possible move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Sun: Cristiano Ronaldo will not hold Manchester United to ransom over his wage demands to ensure a move can go through.

Daily Express: Alternatively, United have reservations about re-signing their former player from Real Madrid.

Daily Telegraph: Jose Mourinho, however, could battle West Ham United for the signing of Manchester City keeper Joe Hart.

The Sun: Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is keen to reunite with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Guardian: Dani Alves has told his Juventus team-mates he wants to leave and join Manchester City.

Daily Mirror: Swansea City are hopeful they can persuade John Terry to join them next season.

Daily Mail: Barcelona will re-sign Gerard Deulofeu from Everton for £10.5m.

Daily Star: Newcastle United will complete a £9m move for Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar and have triggered the £8.7m clause for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune.

Daily Telegraph: Huddersfield Town are in negotiations to sign Chelsea’s Izzy Brown on a permanent basis following his loan spell.