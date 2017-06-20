Gossip: Three-way fight for England star?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Oxlade-Chamberlain is the centre of interest....
Daily Mirror: Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Manchester City in a possible move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The Sun: Cristiano Ronaldo will not hold Manchester United to ransom over his wage demands to ensure a move can go through.
Daily Express: Alternatively, United have reservations about re-signing their former player from Real Madrid.
Daily Telegraph: Jose Mourinho, however, could battle West Ham United for the signing of Manchester City keeper Joe Hart.
The Sun: Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is keen to reunite with Mourinho at Old Trafford.
The Guardian: Dani Alves has told his Juventus team-mates he wants to leave and join Manchester City.
Daily Mirror: Swansea City are hopeful they can persuade John Terry to join them next season.
Daily Mail: Barcelona will re-sign Gerard Deulofeu from Everton for £10.5m.
Daily Star: Newcastle United will complete a £9m move for Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar and have triggered the £8.7m clause for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune.
Daily Telegraph: Huddersfield Town are in negotiations to sign Chelsea’s Izzy Brown on a permanent basis following his loan spell.
