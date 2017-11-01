Gossip: Three-way fight for Monaco man?

Wednesday’s transfer gossip claims Premier pair face a fight with Barcelona....

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal will have to compete with Barcelona and Liverpool for the signing of Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.

ESPN: Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in RB Leipzig’s former Liverpool keeper Peter Gulacsi.

The Sun: Sam Allardyce will hold talks over the Everton manager’s position – but wants a lucrative contract.

ESPN: Michael Carrick has no plans to leave Manchester United despite interest from Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa.

Daily Mirror: United are favourites to sign Celtic pair Kieran Tierney and Moussa Dembele.

The Times: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham will turn down the chance to play for Nigeria to wait for an England call-up.

Daily Mail: Chris Coleman has held further talks over extending his deal as Wales manager.