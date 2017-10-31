Gossip: Two in Toffees’ sights?

Tuesday’s football gossip links two managers with a move to Goodison Park...

Sky Sports: Everton are likely to make an approach for Burnley boss Sean Dyche within the next 24 hours.

The Independent: Crystal Palace would be due a payment of around £2m should former boss Sam Allardyce become Everton manager.

Daily Mirror: Slaven Bilic’s position as manager at West Ham United remains in the balance.

The Times: Chelsea are ready to offer Cesc Fabregas a new deal amid interest from Manchester United.

Tuttomercato: Arsenal are interested in a January move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

El Mundo Deportivo: Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez is a target for Marseille.

The Sun: Shanghai Shenhua are leading the chase by Chinese Super League sides for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed.

Sky Sports: Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan said he never thought about leaving them to join Chelsea over the summer.