Gossip: Two Silva suitors?

Monday’s football rumours claim City playmaker is attracting attention....

The Sun: Liverpool and Inter Milan are plotting moves for Manchester City’s David Silva.

Daily Express: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dismissed reports linking him with AC Milan.

The Times: David Luiz was left out of Chelsea’s squad against Manchester United after questioning Conte’s tactics.

The Sun: Arsenal and Manchester City are both expected to target Ajax defender Frenkie de Jong in the January window.

Daily Mirror: Roma said they and Barcelona were interested in signing Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez but weren’t prepared to meet the £50m asking price.

The Times: Rangers want talks with Steve McClaren about becoming their new manager.