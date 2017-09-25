Gossip: United’s keeper contract talks?

Monday’s football stories claim Spaniard will be offered a new deal to stay at Old Trafford....

The Independent: Manchester United are set to open contract talks with David de Gea and are confident he will stay despite Real Madrid’s interest.

Daily Mail: Everton made a £70m offer for Chelsea’s Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Don Balon: Real Madrid want to sign Spurs’ Dele Alli and will offer Mateo Kovacic in a swap deal.

The Sun: Arsenal are one of four teams interested in signing Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi.

Daily Star: Manchester City are ready to offer Raheem Sterling a new contract amid interest from Arsenal.

Don Balon: City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto, who has a £35.3m release clause.

The Sun: Liverpool and Everton could battle it out for Charlton Athletic defender Ezri Konsa.