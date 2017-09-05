Gossip: United to bid for Bale again?

Tuesday’s transfer stories lead with claims that Welshman remains on Old Trafford shopping list....

The Sun: Manchester United will make another offer next summer for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal plan to hold contract talks with players whose deals expire at the end of next season.

El Mundo Deportivo: The Gunners, along with Liverpool, Spurs and both Milan clubs, are interested in Barcelona defender Rafinha.

Het Nieuwsblad: Toby Alderweireld’s agent says Spurs must offer the defender improved terms or let him leave.

Daily Mirror: Everton’s Kevin Mirallas is ‘really sad’ after he was denied a move back to former club Olympiakos.

Tuttosport: Juventus want to sign Liverpool’s Emre Can and Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta when their deals expire next summer.