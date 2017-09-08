Search

Gossip: Wenger Gunner move again for winger?

Monaco's Thomas Lemar could be the subject of another Arsenal bid
Daily Star: Arsenal are confident they can revive a £92m deal for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar in January.

El Mundo Deportivo: One-time Arsenal target Julian Draxler reportedly told Paris St Germain team-mates he wanted to join Barcelona over the summer.

Daily Mirror: Slovakia midfielder and Manchester United target Marek Hamsik says it ‘would be hard’ to reject any offer from the red Devils.

Daily Telegraph: United boss Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, is expected to hold November talks over extending his contract.

The Sun: West Ham United are planning a January move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho despite the row over a failed summer deal.

Marca: Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is hopeful Chelsea striker Diego Costa will rejoin them in January.

Super Deporte: Valencia considered a loan move for Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko but opted for Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira instead.