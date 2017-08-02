Search

Gossip: Wenger lays down the law to Sanchez?

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez
Wednesday’s football stories say Gunners’ striker has been told where he and can’t go....

The Times: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has told Alexis Sanchez he won’t be sold to an English club.

ESPN: The Gunners are weighing up a move for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United are interesting in signing PSG defender Serge Aurier – who is presently banned from entering the UK.

The Independent: Barcelona are lining up Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and Juventus’ Paulo Dybala as replacements for Neymar.

Cadena Ser: Barcelona are also considering a move for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are keen on Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva.

Daily Telegraph: Manchester City have insisted on a £50m buy-back clause with Leicester City for striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Daily Mirror: Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez is ready to force through a move to Roma.