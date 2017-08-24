Gossip: Willian wanted by Barcelona?

Thursday’s football rumours claim Chelsea midfielder is wanted by La Liga side...

The Times: Barcelona are preparing a bid for Chelsea midfielder Willian.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea have bid £35m for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Sun: The Premier League champions are also planning a £32m bid for Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater.

El Pais: Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United before the end of next week.

Daily Mirror: Inter Milan have made a bid to take Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi on season-long loan with a view to a £20m-plus deal.

The Sun: The father of Lionel Messi has spoken to Manchester City about a possible move for the striker.

Daily Mirror: Jonny Evans expects to complete a £30m move from West Brom to the Etihad Stadium next week.

The Times: Everton are ready to battle Newcastle United for the signing of Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet.

Daily Mail: Stoke City have held further talks with Club Brugge over an £8.5m move for defender Bjorn Engels.