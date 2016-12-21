Griez is the word for United?

Wednesday’s transfer and managerial stories from the papers and web
The Sun: Manchester United are in talks with Atletico Madrid over a £60m move for striker Antoine Griezmann.
Daily Star: United want manager Jose Mourinho to stay at Old Trafford until 2025 despite being six months into a three-year contract.
Daily Mirror: Crystal Palace have their sights set on Sam Allardyce should current manager Alan Pardew be sacked.
Daily Telegraph: West Ham United will try to sign Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial from Manchester United on loan.
The Guardian: Chelsea will reject any January loan offers for striker Michy Batshuayi.
Daily Mail: Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is being offered to Premier League clubs.
The Sun: Watford, Everton, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion are among the clubs targeting Manchester United’s Ashley Young.
Daily Mirror: Hull City will try to sign Swansea’s Jefferson Montero if they lose Robert Snodgrass to West Brom.
