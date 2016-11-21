Kane’s keen on contract talks

Monday’s football news from the papers and web
Daily Mirror: Harry Kane has urged Spurs to sort out his contract after talks over a new deal were put on hold last week.
Daily Star: Gareth Southgate plans to retain Wayne Rooney as England captain if he is appointed permanent manager.
Daily Telegraph: Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is considering dropping Riyad Mahrez to help his rediscover his best form.
The Sun: West Ham United defender Reece Oxford will sign a new five-year contract after interest from both Manchester clubs.
Daily Express: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will hand Michael Carrick a 12-month deal.
Daily Star: AC Milan will make a summer move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere when he has one year left on his contract.
