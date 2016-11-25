Kompany set for City exit?

Friday’s football stories from the newspapers and web

The Guardian: Vincent Kompany’s latest injury has put the Manchester City captain’s future in doubt.

The Times: The Premier League is investigating allegations over City’s recruitment of academy players.

Daily Telegraph: Stoke City could lose on-loan striker Wilfried Bony in January as he has a clause allowing him to be sold to Chinese clubs.

Daily Star: Across Manchester, Jose Mourinho is set to try and sign Willian from Chelsea.

Daily Telegraph: Having announced his retirement from playing, Steven Gerrard is close to accepting a coaching role with Liverpool’s academy.

Daily Mirror: Will Hughes is set to leave Derby County after rejecting their offer of a new contract.