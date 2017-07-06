New signing Gavin Massey will get the Wigan Athletic fans off their feet when the new season gets under way.

That ‘s the verdict of Alex Gilbey, a former team-mate of Massey at Colchester, who is predicting big things from the 24-year-old flyer.

“Gavin’s a very good player - he’s direct and he’ll get the fans off their seats,” enthused Gilbey.

“I think it’s an exciting signing for the club and for the players.

“He is a great addition because he’ll fit in off the pitch as well as he will on it.

“He’s class. I think the boys really like him.”

Massey, who was a free agent after leaving Leyton Orient this summer, has been earmarked for one of the attacking roles behind the lone frontman – the system new boss Paul Cook likes to play.

He scored eight goals in 36 league appearances last term for the Os, who suffered relegation to the National League.

But Cook, who exited the division at the other end after securing the League Two title for Portsmouth, saw enough of him to warrant making his signing a priority.

“Gavin is a player we feel can do really well for us,” acknowledged Cook.

“He’s quick, strong and committed and can operate anywhere across the front three.

“He played against Portsmouth twice last season and scored a great goal at Fratton Park.

“For a player of his age, he has a lot of experience and has played a lot in this division.

“He adds great competition to the squad.”

Massey has already begin work with his new colleagues on the training ground at Euxton, and Gilbey reckons the signing is a real statement of intent ahead of the new campaign.

“I think it is really important we have strength in depth in every position, because this is going to be a long season,” said Gilbey.

“You look at the players that are being signed in this division, and you know it is going to be very strong this season and competitive in every game.”

And despite the disapppointment of relegation last term, Gilbey is confident the group has already rid itself of the hangover and replaced it with a mood of optimism.

“It’s massive that we have a positive group,” Gilbey added.

“I think on the pitch it means so much because you dig deep and give that extra 10 per cent for your mates, because you know you’ll get it back.

“For me it is one of the biggest things in football.

“If we can get that right then we will be successful in my eyes.”