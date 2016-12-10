Aston Villa 1 Wigan Athletic 0

A wonder-goal from Jack Grealish two minutes from time gave a game that was desperately devoid of any quality the finish it really didn’t deserve as Wigan Athletic lost 1-0 at Aston Villa.

Latics defended resolutely and looked to have done enough to hang on for a 0-0 draw that would have extended their unbeaten away sequence to six matches.

But Grealish was on hand to curl a brilliant strike into the top corner from 25 yards to secure three points for Steve Bruce’s Villa.

The home side had come flying out of the traps and Latics had to hang on in a relatively frantic opening 10 minutes.

Jordan Amavi volleyed just over the bar on 10 minutes, with the same player forcing a decent save from Jussi Jaaskelainen moments later.

Villa wasted a gilt-edged opportunity to take the lead on 16 minutes when Albert Adomah played Jonathan Kodjia clean through.

But the £15million man was far too casual with his finish, and a falling Jaaskelainen was able to make the save when he had no right.

And that was pretty much it in terms of entertainment, with Villa banging their heads against a brick wall, and Latics failing to make the most of their attempts at a counter.

Just when it looked as though the game would end all square, though, Grealish stepped up to beat Jaaskelainen from distance.

That was the signal for Will Grigg to emerge off the bench, with less than a minute of normal time remaining, with Dan Burn bizarrely also sent off the bench to assume striking duties ahead of Adam Le Fondre and Craig Davies - sadly to no avail.