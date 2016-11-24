Attack is best form of defence - Buxton

Vice-captain Jake Buxton admits Wigan Athletic have to start to show more attacking intent if they are to build on their decent points on the road at Barnsley.

Latics recorded their first point, and maiden clean sheet, on the road at Oakwell, soaking up pressure from the home side for the majority.

Having laid a solid platform, Buxton says the side must raise their game at the other end of the field to move away from the foot of the Championship.

“When you’re down there, it’s important you give yourselves the best chance of staying in a game,” he told the Evening Post.

“The only way you do that is to ensuring you’re not chasing a game.

“The next bit of to make sure we offer a little bit more going forward. You can’t be defending for 60 minutes in this league every week.

“The best way of keeping out the opposition is by asking them questions in attack.

“After the Reading game, it was important we didn’t lose our next game.

“Away from home, against a side who are no mugs, playing good football, it was important we dug in.

“We were disappointed with the amount of defending we had to do.

“We didn’t get out of our half in the second half, but it wasn’t just the two centre-back.

“All the boys worked their socks off and made sure they weren’t getting through.”