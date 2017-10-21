Blackpool 1 Wigan Athletic 3

A Chey Dunkley brace and a very rare David Perkins goal helped Wigan come from a goal behind to beat Blackpool 3-1.

Both bagged their first goals for the club in a game that was hampered with swirling winds and torrential rain.

While Dunkley will deservedly take for his two strikes, his afternoon got off to a terrible start when he gifted Blackpool the opener.

The centre-back practically put the ball into the back of his own net before Kyle Vassal got a touch to it.

But he soon made amends with goals either side of the break before substitute Perkins sent the Wigan fans into raptures with his strike late on.

Chances were few and far between in a first half that was ruined by the conditions with neither side getting to grips with the game, going in 1-1 at the break.

Both goals were a result of some very poor defending with confusion at the back gifting Blackpool’s open before Wigan were given far too much time with the ball in the box following corner.

Massey was allowed to play a dangerous ball back into the area and after a bit of ping pong football Dunkley got Wigan level.

Latics were well on top throughout the second half as the conditions eased with Nathan Byrne causing endless problems down the right and Nick Powell his usual dangerous self.

Dunkley got his second when Massey put in another dangerous cross which was met with a great finish.

The moment of the game went to Perkins though. A man so loved by all Wigan fans finally got his goal - via a deflection - to end the game as a contest and send the travelling support bonkers.