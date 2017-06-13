Bogle focused solely on his future goals

Omar Bogle admits he’s already cleansed his mind of the disappointment of his debut season at Wigan Athletic – and set his sights on making amends next term.

The 24-year-old arrived in January from League Two Grimsby having scored more goals than anyone else in the country during the first half of the season.

But he managed just three goals – a penalty, a free-kick and a header from a corner – for his new employers, who failed in their attempt to their Championship status.

Bogle was prevented from playing his full part in the survival bid, having suffered with a persistent thigh problem from virtually day one.

But he’s determined to move on as quickly as possible from the disapppointment of relegation, and focus all his efforts on how to put things right in the future.

“I’ve already drawn a line under the season to be honest,” Bogle told the Wigan Post.

“All I want to think about is next season, and how I can be better in every way.

“There’s no point looking back on what’s already happened.

“We just have to make sure as a group that next year is better.

“I managed to hit the ground running at Grimsby this year, which was my first in the Football League.

“When I first came up here I thought I did well before the injury – and that will be the aim again next season.”

While most of his peers will be resting and recuperating ahead of the new campaign, Bogle admits he will be keeping the body ticking over to make sure he hits the ground running.

“I’ll probably give myself about two weeks off, go on holiday, but I’ll always train,” he added. “I’ll be making sure I’m ready to return for pre-season as fit as I can.”