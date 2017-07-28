Bogle on transfer list

Latics striker Omar Bogle has been put on the transfer list.

The development comes a day after the star tweeted that he wouldn’t be involved in tomorrow’s penultimate pre-season friendly at his old club Grimsby for a mystery reason.

A January deadline-day capture from Grimsby last term, Bogle had been the top scorer in Sky Bet League 2 last season with 19 goals before moving to Latics.

Wigan Today reported yesterday the 25-year-old’s future was in doubt as well as Max Power being ‘removed’ from the Wigan Athletic squad just over a week before the start of the new Football League campaign.

Ipswich, QPR and Barnsley have all shown an interest in signing Bogle, who Wigan value at £800k.