Bogle worry for Latics boss Barrow

Wigan Athletic face an anxious wait to discover how much of their relegation run-in Omar Bogle will be available for.

The January arrival from Grimsby – the top scorer in the country during the first half of the campaign – was substituted at half-time of the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday after pulling up lame.

He’s pulled a thigh muscle and it looks as though he’ll be out for a couple of weeks or so Graham Barrow

And boss Graham Barrow admits he fears the worst, with the striker definitely out of Tuesday night’s must-win clash at Ipswich, and almost certainly next Saturday’s visit of already-relegated Rotherham.

“He’s pulled a thigh muscle and it looks as though he’ll be out for a couple of weeks or so,” revealed Barrow.

“Although I wasn’t unhappy with him, I did think he looked a bit immobile in the first place during the first half.

“He told us at half-time he had a pulled muscle, and we had to get him off.”

On the plus side, Latics looked more of a potent threat during the second period at St James’ Park, with winger Ryan Colclough making an impact off the bench and Michael Jacobs – in a more advanced role – finding an equaliser.

“We know Ryan’s a talented player, and it’s more a case of improving his game off the ball,” acknowledged Barrow.

“On the ball he’s excellent, and he’s proved in both of the last two games - against top-class Championship opposition - that he’s more than comfortable at this level.

“I thought Michael and Ryan would be a problem to their two centre-halves, who are as big as me.

“They were definitely there to be got at on the floor, and I thought Ryan did that.

“Michael had another excellent game, and that helped us to get back to 1-1. e just couldn’t finish it off.

Alex Gilbey is also pushing for a start at Portman Road on Tuesday after impressing during the second half having taken over from Sam Morsy.

“I just wanted a bit more legs in terms of Gilbey being able to get forward into the box,” added Barrow.

“That’s not Sam’s game and, in the position we’re in, when we’re behind we have to try something to win the game, and take those sort of risks.”