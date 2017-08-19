Boss Cook may make changes for Oldham

Paul Cook has admitted he may be forced into making changes for Wigan’s trip to Oldham this afternoon.

The Latics boss takes his team to Boundary Park looking to preserve his 100 per cent start as manager, with Oldham, sitting in the relegation places at this early stage, seeking a first win this term.

But the boss insists he is giving his troops until the 11th hour to prove their fitness for the clash between the north west rivals.

“We’ve got a couple of bumps and bruises going into the game to be fair,” admitted Cook.

“We’ve got one or two lads who might not make it so without being too much of a scaremonger we’ll just watch this space.”

Cook is without last season’s Wigan captain Craig Morgan with a hip problem, while Andy Kellett is yet to make his first competitive appearance this term - he played in the friendly against Chorley - as he recovers from a knee injury.

But despite having further potential injury worries, however minor, Cook is upbeat about the look of the squad available to him, and would be happy to hand chances to players waiting in the wings.

“Hopefully they come through to take their place, if not it offers an opportunity for somebody else,” he said.