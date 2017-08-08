Bowyer: I blame myself for Flores winner!

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer admits he only had himself to blame for Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 win over Blackpool in the first round of the League Cup.

The Seasiders dominated the game at the DW Stadium for long periods but couldn’t make the most of the numerous chances they created.

And Wigan’s winning goal from Jordan Flores - a 25-yard strike that flew into the bottom corner - would have only added salt into the wounds, given the young midfielder spent the second half under the watchful eye of Bowyer at Bloomfield Road.

“We know all about Flores because we had him on loan last season,” Bowyer revealed.

“I did a lot of work on his shooting - I really wish I hadn’t now!

“That’s the last time I’m going to do any form of shooting practice with loan players again.”