Burton 0 Wigan Athletic 2

Two goals from Callum Connolly on debut gave Wigan Athletic a morale-boosting 2-0 victory at fellow strugglers Burton.

Latics had only completed the loan signing of the young Everton right-back just before kick-off, and it was something of a surprise to see him thrown in at the deep end.

But he repaid the faith shown in him by boss Warren Joyce to give Latics a lifeline in their fight against the drop.

Second-bottom Latics had gone into the game knowing nothing less than a win would do against the fourth-bottom Brewers.

But they produced the perfect away-day performance to reduce the gap to safety to just three points.

The result means Latics have now beaten all 100 teams they have played in the Football League/Premier League, a fine way to bring up such an impressive milestone.

The visitors took the lead in stoppage-time at the end of the first half, when skipper Stephen Warnock’s cross was headed home powerfully at the far post by Connolly.

And the youngster doubled the advantage just after the hour mark when he nodded home Michael Jacobs’ right-wing corner.

It could have been three inside the final quarter, but the impressive Yanic Wildschut was unable to find Will Grigg, who would have had a tap-in from eight yards.

The win did come at a potential cost, hough, with Wildschut limping off on 80 minutes to be replaced by Jordan Flores.