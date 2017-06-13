Byrne: Too many cooks won’t spoil the broth

Jack Byrne is looking forward to the challenge of proving to new manager Paul Cook he’s worthy of a future at Wigan Athletic.

Cook has pledged to give every member of the first-team squad a chance to show him what they can do, while also looking to add the players he feels will give Latics a fighting chance of competing for promotion next term.

Byrne was only brought to Latics from Manchester City in January by then-boss Warren Joyce, who had been sacked by the time the player was up to speed fitness-wise.

However, the Dubliner is hoping a clean slate under incoming manager Cook – as well as a solid pre-season – will allow him the chance to stake a fresh claim for inclusion.

“At the time I supposed it’s natural to feel a bit worried about the situation, when managers come and go,” said Byrne.

“But you’re hoping as a player you can impress any manager, and not just the one that brought you in.

“You have to believe in yourself and believe in your own ability. Obviously I’m grateful to Warren for bringing me here and giving this opportunity.

“I wish him all the best for the future, but I’m a Wigan player now, not a Warren Joyce player.”

The 21-year-old wants to put down roots at Wigan, having been loaned by City to Cambuur in Holland as well as Blackburn before rocking up at the DW.

“It’s difficult when you’re going out on loan, and you’re having to move house every few months,” he added. “But when the opportunity came along to settle here, it was one I grabbed with both hands.”