Charlton 0 Wigan Athletic 3

Two goals from Gavin Massey and a late strike from Sam Morsy earned a lethal Latics side three deserved points at high-flying Charlton.

The hosts had won every game at the Valley since the beginning of April but Paul Cook’s men showed no wounds from Saturday’s defeat at Shrewsbury as they won their first game in London since that famous day in May 2013 when they lifted the FA Cup.

The goals were Massey’s first for the club following his summer move from Leyton Orient and he was part of a lethal front four who constantly tested their hosts.

Will Grigg, linked with a move to Charlton in the summer transfer window, returned for his first start of the season following an injury lay-off, replacing Ivan Toney.

Latics nearly had a dream start after just 18 seconds when Michael Jacobs put a great cross into the box, finding Massey whose header was just wide. Minutes later and Nick Powell had a similar chance when he got on the end of Nathan Byrne’s cross but the result was the same.

Paul Cook’s men continued to pour on the pressure against a Charlton side who had won every game at home since the beginning of April.

Charlton were asking questions in the early stages too but struggled to create any chances of note as Latics came close again, this time thanks to Michael Jacobs who worked well with Powell before unleashing a stinging effort that Ben Amos in the Charlton goal could only parry.

As the game opened up more, Charlton pulled out the best two chances of the game. First, Jamie Jones in the Wigan goal fumbled what appeared to be a routine save from a Ricky Holmes shot.

In the melee that followed, the goalkeeper’s blushes were spared when the referee blew for a free-kick in his favour following a shove from Charlton striker Josh Magennis.

Five minutes later and Jake Forster-Caskey rattled the woodwork. The Latics defence was painfully slow to react as Magennis latched onto the ball six yards out. But with an open goal in front of him, he somehow headed wide.

Then, as the game looked to be heading for a stalemate at the break, Latics rallied and after several minutes of pressure, the Charlton defence caved thanks to a well-worked goal.

The ball found its way to Reece James who took a touch and delivered a pin-point cross to Massey who tapped into an empty goal after Grigg had drawn in the goalkeeper.

Latics started the second half like they ended the first, looking to double their lead from the off and with four corners inside the opening two minutes they nearly did with Powell coming closest.

It was a sign of things to come as Wigan dominated and Powell at the centre of it, coming close on a number of occasions.

But it was Massey’s night in the spotlight and he doubled Wigan’s lead with 20 minutes to go with a thunderbolt from inside the box.

Charlton failed to respond though and wit the clock ticking down, Morsy put the cherry on top with a great effort into the bottom corner to seal all three points.