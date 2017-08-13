Clark - Latics will be in promotion Shake-up

Lee Clark admitted Bury had been well beaten by a Wigan Athletic side he fully expects to be ‘right in the mix’ in terms of the League One promotion race.

The Shakers had gone in level at the break at the DW Stadium, after Latics old-boy Alex Bruce - signed on the eve of the game on non-contract terms - equalised Michael Jacobs’ earlier effort.

But the second half was all one-way traffic, with Nick Powell putting Latics ahead with a goal either side of the hour mark - the second one from the penalty spot, after Ivan Toney was fouled in the box.

And the icing was applied to the cake in the six added minutes when Lee Evans lashed home number four from fully 30 yards.

“Wigan were good, but we allowed them to be good in that second half,” mused Clark.

“That’s not taking anything away from them - because I thought they were outstanding at times, the way they moved the ball around.

“But the first half I thought was an even game, it was end to end, between two good sides.

“We just looked like a side that had played a very tough game on Thursday night, and they just blew us away at the end.

“But listen, they’ve got quality players all over the pitch, and I’ve got no doubt they’re going to be right in the mix at the end of the season.”