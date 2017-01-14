Clough - ‘Soft goals’ were a gift to Wigan

Nigel Clough was left to bemoan the loss of ‘two of the softest goals we have given away all season’ as Burton slipped closer towards the relegation mire after a 2-0 home defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Two headed goals from Wigan debutant Callum Connolly - one in first-half stoppage-time, the second just after the hour mark - did for the Brewers, who hardly tested Jakob Haugaard in the Latics goal during the 90 minutes.

“It’s a frustrated dressing room because we have given away two of the softest goals we have given away all season,” moaned Clough.

“The timing as well is difficult.

“I think that is three in recent games just before half-time, in added time, and that is something that has to be addressed.

“It is the nature of the goals today rather than the timing that is the really frustrating thing for us, though.

“Both penalty areas, which is where it really counts, they were better than us today.

“We were building up a head of steam trying to get an equaliser and then they go and get a corner and here we go, its 2-0.

“It’s very difficult then for the players to pick themselves up but that is what we have to do now ahead of the next game.”

Burton have now lost four home games on the bounce, and remain a point clear above the drop zone - although second-bottom Latics are now only three points behind.

“When you have lost the last four at home and things aren’t going your way it’s inevitable that you do lose confidence to a degree,” added Clough.

“But we did play some good stuff, and we put a side out to try and win the game.

“But that left us light on attacking options on the bench with no Varney, Miller or Irvine.

“They got some great blocks in, but we still have to do more and if we stop conceding soft goals something will drop.”