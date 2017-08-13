Cook aiming to avoid Shake-up

Paul Cook admits Wigan Athletic will have to beware the ‘real firepower’ of Bury in the first home league game of the season at the DW today.

Latics are hoping to make it three wins from three under their new boss, after the midweek League Cup victory over Blackpool and last weekend’s season-opening triumph at MK Dons.

But Cook is taking nothing for granted against a side he says have recruited well this summer under Lee Clark.

“It’s going to be a very tough game against a very strong Bury side that will have good aspirations themselves,” he acknowledged.

“Lee’s made a lot of quality signings – you’ve only got to look at the likes of (Nicky) Ajose, (Jermaine) Beckford and (Harry) Bunn coming in – and that’s just at the top of the park.

“If you carry that kind of firepower, you’ve got some real firepower.

“Some of those lads could possibly play in the league above – certainly in any League One team – and around them they have some other good players.”

Bury were something of a bogey side two seasons ago for Latics, who required two late goals to steal a point in the league game at Gigg Lane, before being spanked 4-0 in the FA Cup first round.

Cook, however, says that won’t matter tomorrow.

“Wigan Athletic under Paul Cook won’t change for anyone,” he said.

“With the greatest respect to all of the other teams, we believe in what we are doing.

“Bury will come here on Sunday and play how they want, but they will know how we’re going to play.

“We know if we play well, they’re going to have their work cut out to stop us.”

Cook is also unconcerned at playing 24 hours after the rest of the division.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” he added. “I’ve been around football long enough to know that come Saturday night we’ll be where we are, and come Sunday night we’ll be where we are.

“What effect does that have on the bigger picture? Not a big deal.”