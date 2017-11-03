Cook assesses options for FA Cup encounter

Paul Cook will resist the temptation to make wholesale changes for Wigan Athletic’s FA Cup first round clash against Crawley this weekend.

The Latics chief has so far shuffled his pack extensively in both the League Cup and Checkatrade Trophy, giving a number of Academy youngsters their debuts.

But he says the prestige of the FA Cup – not to mention Wigan’s proud history as 2013 winners – means he will afford the competition the respect it deserves.

“I wouldn’t say it’ll be a full first team on show at the minute, because we’ve had a few lads carrying injuries at the minute,” Cook revealed.

“But it’s certainly competition we want to do well in, make no mistake about that.

“While we might change one or two – and we’ll have a look at that this week – there won’t be 10 or 11 changes as has been the case in other competitions.

“No chance at all...it’ll be one or two lads who have been knocking on the door, wanting to play, at most.”