Cook concern about centre-back options

Paul Cook has admitted Wigan Athletic had money to spend during the transfer window – but couldn’t persuade a couple of clubs to do business.

Latics brought in two players on deadline day last week, and 12 in total during the summer transfer window.

But Cook has revealed it could have been two more had Latics managed to hit all of their recruitment targets.

“We were a very active club on deadline day,” said Cook.

“People don’t see that sometimes – they might see four or five leave, but they don’t see the work that’s also gone in to bring one or two more in.

“As a club we offered money to bring in one or two other players. We were very active in trying to do that.

“With Chey Dunkley’s suspension, Craig Morgan’s injury, and Donervon Daniels not having played much for 12 months, we were in the market for another centre-half, for sure.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get them done – the clubs we were trying to get the players off didn’t agree with the figures or the deal.

“But that’s football, it happens, and as a manager I have to leave that there and concentrate on the players we have here at the club.”