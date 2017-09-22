Cook eyeing Posh spice!

Paul Cook says fans ‘Wannabe’ expecting goals when Wigan Athletic travel down to Peterborough this weekend.

Posh go into the game having scored 16 goals from their eight games so far – the highest in League One.

But with Latics only one behind that tally on 15, it’s not an area Cook’s men will feel too inferior.

And with Latics defending the best defensive record in the division – only three goals conceded – they will make the trip with confidence.

“The first thing that happens when something gets highlighted is it goes out of the window!” Cook smiled.

“Now our goals against column has been highlighted, it’s up to us to just keep going.

“But whenever you get two teams intent on attacking each other, you’ll always get goals!

“That’s the nature of football, and both sides will be doing everything they can to get at the other. I’m sure it’ll be a great game to watch.”

Latics go into the matchon the back of three wins in a row, with the latest – a 1-0 victory over Northampton in midweek – giving the gaffer particular enjoyment.

“Since I’ve been here, it was in my opinion our most satisfying result,” he revealed.

“You’re expected to win certain games, but the opposition can make it very frustrating, in terms of tactics.

“Northampton were very well set up to frustrate us, to make the crowd agitated – and that’s what they feed off.

“But our lads never got engulfed in that.

“We spoke at half-time about staying patient, doing the right things, and making sure we didn’t concede.

“You’ve seen it so times before, teams end up losing the game by doing stuff they’re not supposed to be doing, in pursuit of a win.

“I never felt in midweek we were in any danger of losing the game. And all in all I was absolutely delighted for the way we played, and how structured we were in the game.”