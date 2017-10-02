Cook happy for players to sort out disputes

Paul Cook admits he’s happy to let his Wigan Athletic players take matters into their own hands when it comes to dead-ball responsibilities.

Latics continued their fine start with a 2-0 weekend win over Walsall, cementing second spot in League One.

Will Grigg grabbed both goals – the second from the penalty spot, after he’d been fouled by Saddlers defender James Wilson.

That raised a few eyebrows, with regular penalty taker Nick Powell – who’d converted his previous three attempts, including two already this season – also on the pitch.

Grigg, who had been on spot-kick duties before a knee injury at the start of this year, grabbed the ball as soon as the whistle went, before smashing home from 12 yards.

And Cook says he has no issue with players taking responsibility out on the field – as long as it’s done amicably.

“We’ve spoken to the lads about that – we don’t want any disagreements on the pitch,” revealed the Latics boss.

“I’m a great believer in the lads sorting out things like that for themselves.

“Powelly’s scored a couple of important penalties this year, and Griggy put it away well on Saturday.

“I’m comfortable with whoever takes the penalty, and we’ll back them whatever the outcome.

“I don’t have a problem with anyone on the pitch who has the confidence to want to take a penalty.

“If Powelly had taken it, we’re happy. Griggy takes it, we’re happy.

“What I don’t like is any disagreement on the pitch, and we’ve spoken about that in the dressing room.”

l The dubious goals panel have taken away Michael Jacobs’ ‘goal’ in Wigan’s 3-2 defeat at Peterborough on September 23.

The winger thought he’d opened the scoring at the Abax Stadium with a long-range strike that took a wicked deflection off Posh defender Steven Taylor, who has now been credited with having scored an own goal.