Cook happy with recruitment structure

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook admits he’s more than happy to sit back and let the recruitment team work their magic – as long as their judgement proves to be spot on!

Latics have so far signed a trio of new players – defenders Chey Dunkley and Terell Thomas, and forward Gavin Massey – since Cook took over last month, with negotiations for all three beginning before he took over.

Obviously Cook has also had an imput, sanctioning all three captures, but he is more than happy with the way the club is set up to handle incomings.

“The club was already down the line with them when I arrived,” he revealed.

“If they end up good signings, they’re mine. If they end up bad signings, they’re not!

“But that’s how this game works these days, and I’m happy that that.”