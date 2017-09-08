Cook has Shrews selection dilemma

Paul Cook is keeping a lid on his first real selection problem as Wigan Athletic boss ahead of this weekend’s trip to Shrewsbury.

First-choice goalkeeper Christian Walton picked up a worrying ankle injury during the club’s recent open-day, and the Wigan Post understands he’s returned to his parent club Brighton to be assessed.

That leaves Cook with a dilemma about who to start in goal at Shrewsbury, who are second in the League One table after a blistering start to the campaign.

Cook moved quickly to plug the potential gap caused by Walton’s injury earlier on deadline day, snapping up Aston Villa goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on loan until January.

However, the young Montenegrin – who has been away in Kazakhstan on international duty - has yet to make a senior appearance in English football.

Wales Under-21 stopper Owen Evans has also been away with his country, but he has made just one senior start – in the League Cup against Blackpool last month.

That may point to another summer signing Jamie Jones getting the nod, although he too is still finding his feet, with both of his Wigan appearances coming in the cups.

Elsewhere, Cook has a very strong pool from which to select, with Latics starting the weekend three points off table-topping Peterborough, with a game in hand.