Cook hopes to see new habits start to thrive

Paul Cook insists Latics are getting stronger ahead of Saturday’s trip to Oldham Athletic.

Sunday’s 4-1 hammering of Bury kept up the new manager’s perfect start to the campaign, with Latics installing themselves as the bookies’ new favourites to return to the Championship with the League One title locked away in the trophy cabinet.

And with positivity running through the club, Cook says his players need to continue to build on their flying start after a morale-sapping campaign last term.

“As a club it was important for us to try and rebuild confidence,” he said.

“Everyone has their own idea on how the game should be played, but I enjoy watching good teams play.”

After the Bury success, Cook also noted how new partnerships were continuing to build.

But he also warned the recent upward curve will need to continue if Latics are to live up to their potential this term.

“Certainly (against Bury), I thought we were excellent, our habits were getting stronger, the partnerships on the pitch were looking good – Burn and Dunkley, Morsy and Evans – and these are the partnerships we’ll need to thrive,” he said.

Latics yesterday received an extra allocation of tickets for Saturday’s trip to Oldham after their initial allocation sold out on Monday.

Remaining tickets will be on say via phone or in person at the DW Stadium ticket office on 0871 66 33 552 until 4.30pm on Friday. An adult ticket costs £20, or £24 on the day.