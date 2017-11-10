Cook named League One Manager of the Month

Latics boss Paul Cook has been named EFL League One Manager of the Month.

His side were undefeated in October, with wins over Scunthorpe, Southend and Blackpool and draws at Gillingham and at home to Blackburn.

Paul Cook with his award

The run leaves Latics just a point adrift of pace-setters Shrewsbury in Legaue One after 16 games, and they have a good grip on an automatic promotion spot with a healthy six-point gap between them and Bradford in third.

Wigan are next in League One action on November 18 against Bradford.