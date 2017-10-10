Cook: Strike ace Powell can be unplayable

Paul Cook admits star man Nick Powell is ‘nigh on unplayable’ as he continues to spearhead Wigan Athletic’s promotion push.

Powell’s sixth goal of the season at Scunthorpe on Saturday turned out to be the clincher in Latics’ sixth win in their last seven matches.

The ex-Manchester United man once again failed to last the course - for the 11th time in his 11 league outings - but his substitution came after another superb display.

And Cook admits he’s running out of superlatives to describe the 23-year-old.

“Nick’s Nick,” smiled Cook. “We all enjoy Nick. We can’t keep speaking about Nick every week!

“He’s part of a squad of players, albeit he’s a very talented player.

“In certain situations, he’s nigh on unplayable.

“That’s great credit to him and great credit to us as a club for having him.”

Cook also lifted the lid on the increasingly important role Powell is playing off the field as well - including after his withdrawal at Glanford Park.

“We were discussing on the bench after he came off...we thought Nathan (Byrne) looked very tired,” Cook revealed.

“I said I was going to put Max (Power) in there, but he said: ‘No gaffer, put Perks in there, he’ll be better’.

“I said to him: ‘Hey, you stick to scoring the goals, you leave the managing to me’!

“But it’s great to have someone like that around.”

Dan Burn is also standing out like a sore thumb at this level, with his contribution at both ends proving pivotal at Scunthorpe.

“Dan’s a great footballer, a great lad - we can’t speak highly enough of him as a professional,” added the Latics boss.

“When you get great lads who are also great players, it doesn’t get any better.

“It was a great goal, and you saw what it meant to him, and also to the supporters who travelled over in their numbers.

“At the minute the lads are doing their best to give the supporters a lift after the disappointment of relegation last season.”