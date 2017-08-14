Cook thrilled with ‘wave of momentum’

Paul Cook could not hide his delight at seeing Wigan Athletic extend their winning start to the season to three matches with a 4-1 thumping of Bury.

The Latics boss couldn’t have wished for a better start to life at the DW Stadium after moving up from League Two champions Portsmouth earlier this summer.

And he was positively purring after goals from Nick Powell (2), Michael Jacobs and Lee Evans put paid to a determined Shakers outfit.

“We’re so pleased with the whole 90 minutes,” enthused Cook.

“I think you have to respect every team you play - certainly when they’ve got the quality of player Bury have.

“But for us, it’s about us, and the moments in the game that are important.

“I felt at key moments in the game we stood up and it was a good win.

“As a manager, we work hard on out team shape, and how we want the game to be played.

“We trust our players, which is huge, and at the moment everyone is buying into what we want.

“It’s a wave of momentum at the moment, and it’s my belief that if you have the right habits, things will probably happen for you.”

Latics have now replaced Blackburn - who have started off with back-to-back league defeats - as favourites to win the League One title.

And with Alex Gilbey, Ryan Colclough, Will Grigg only coming on for the last 15 minutes, the strength in depth at the DW is there for all to see.

“We know that to keep the full squad of players happy is impossible,” acknowledged Cook.

“Look at Griggy, for example, who’s been out since March.

“He’s working his way back to full fitness, he’s working every day, and any team with Will Grigg in it is a strong team.

“Ryan missed eight days of pre-season work, at a crucial time, when players are jostling for position.

“All of a sudden, Gavin Massey and Michael Jacobs have got a run on him, but Ryan remains a good player.

“Alex is the same, playing in the same role as Nick Powell as a No.10.

“We’re just lucky we’ve got good players, and that’s great credit to the club.

“It’s a good day for the club - we get showed off in a great light, the pitch was immaculate, everyone goes home happy.”