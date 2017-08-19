Cook wary of threat from winless rivals

Paul Cook is confident his Wigan Athletic players can continue their jet-propelled start to the season, but has warned fans not to expect three points from every game.

Cook remains unbeaten as Latics manager, with two league wins and a success in the first round of the EFL Cup, and his start has nudged bookmakers into making Wigan League One title favourites.

We can’t physically go week to week and win every game, we’re not stupid Paul Cook

But the 50-year-old, who won the League Two title with Portsmouth last term, knows the long season ahead will bring with it some bumps in the road.

“We can’t physically go week to week and win every game, we’re not stupid, we’ll have bad results and different stuff,” he said.

“But if we play how we believe in and keep doing those things, the right things can happen.”

Cook’s Latics face their League One namesakes in Oldham this afternoon, with John Sheridan’s Latics looking for their first win this term.

And while Wigan will go into the match as clear favourites, Cook thinks Oldham aren’t miles away from a good result.

“I’ve watched them twice this season and for me they are a little bit of a rub of the green away from having a good result,” he said.

“They’ve certainly got some very good players in there so they carry a big threat for us.

“We’re looking forward to the game and we’ll go over there and do our best.”

While Cook points to threats carried by Oldham’s line-up, he insists his focus will be on preparing his Wigan players rather than looking over at the opposition.

And he believes his opposite number in John Sheridan will be doing the same.

“He’ll know what threat we bring but he’ll certainly be looking at his own team,” said Cook.

“John is a positive manager but he’ll be more interested in Oldham and winning the game than what we do and correctly so.

“For us, it’s a new challenge, it’s a different game, we’re traveling away and we’ve got great support.

“We want to play well and do the right things.”

Looking at his own agenda, which includes an EFL Cup round two clash at Aston Villa on Tuesday before hosting Portsmouth next weekend, Cook has outlined the challenge for his players is to keep up their impressive start.

But he isn’t looking too far into the distance.

“It’s nice to have a good start but the most important thing is the bigger picture,” he said.

“It’s a long season for everybody.

“We’ve had a good start, we’re up and running and we have to keep it up - that’s the challenge.

“It’s boring for you guys but in football you have to take each game as it comes.

“The most important thing for us is getting three points on Saturday, then we’ll turn our attentions to Villa.”

Meanwhile, traveling fans are advised to note there are some roadworks on Oldham Road (in the vicinity of the hospital) when traveling to today’s game.

This has lead the junction of Oldham Road and Sheepfoot Lane being closed.

Supporters are advised to approach the ground from either Broadway or Chadderton Way.