Cook without bulk of squad for Reds test

Wigan Athletic’s fans will get their first view of the class of 2017/18 tonight when Liverpool are the visitors to the DW Stadium.

But manager Paul Cook - in charge for the first time since his summer arrival from Portsmouth - will be without almost a full outfield side due to injury and fitness issues.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton and defender Terell Thomas are expected to make their debuts following their recent arrivals from Brighton and Charlton respectively.

But fellow new-boys Chey Dunkley and Gavin Massey - newly-signed from Oxford and Leyton Orient respectively - are not ready for selection just yet.

They’ll join Donervon Daniels, Andy Kellett, Shaun MacDonald, Nick Powell and Will Grigg in the stands for tonight’s game.

With Sam Morsy also not under consideration, having only rejoined the group this week after an extended summer break due to international commitments, Cook will be looking to get through the game unscathed as much as wanting to inflict a bloody nose on his boyhood favourites.