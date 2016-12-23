Costly trip for Latics fans

Shrugging off the Christmas turkey overload, fans from all over the UK will be preparing for trips around the country for Boxing Day football.

Discount site MyVoucherCodes.co.uk has provided the ultimate money comparison guide to Boxing Day fixtures, analysing which fans will have to fork out the most and least on one of English football’s most celebrated days.

And Latics fans are facing one of the costliest – relative to average salaries – of all the away days in the Championship.

They rank second, behind only Norwich who head to Reading.

Through researching the cost of an ‘on the day’ away ticket, a pint, pie and programme at the stadium and cost of driving (based on AA’s mileage) to the ground for away fans across all 72 clubs across the football league, MyVoucherCodes.co.uk has looked at what percentage of people’s daily salaries go to a one off Boxing Day away trip (based on figures from numbeo.com).

The away-day prices range from £35 to £55 in the Championship on Boxing Day – but this new research is based on average earnings of fans from those towns and cities.

Using those figures, an average person from Wigan has a daily disposable income of £40. The cost of travel, tickets and refreshments costs £44.

Norwich top the Boxing Day spending, with fans due to spend 117% of the daily salary on the trip to Berkshire club Reading.

Latics come second, with fans spending 111% of their daily salary on the trip to Rotherham, while Sheffield Wednesday round out the top three, with fans of the Owls spending a head-turning 105% of their salary for their trip to Tyneside.

West London club Fulham will have the smallest price hangover on Boxing Day, with fans only spending 54% of their daily salary on their trip to Ipswich Town.

Nottingham Forest come in second, with fans from the midlands forking out only 65% of their daily salary on their trip to Yorkshire club Huddersfield.

QPR round out the top three, with Rangers fans paying only 69% of their daily salary.

Many of Latics’ travelling fans are expected to maintain the tradition and go in fancy-dress.